This was no flash mob.

Pub Choir, a traveling musical experience, brought 1,500 strangers together in Brisbane, Australia and got them to sing the Backstreet Boys hit song I Want it that Way. In accordance with the rules of the choir group’s events, the attendees bought a ticket and turned up at the designated place where they were taught the song before performing it immediately afterwards.

Despite the tutorial being short, the crowd of singers was perfectly in sync. Even Kevin Richardson, a member of Backstreet Boys, gave his stamp of approval.

Here is the original version for comparison.