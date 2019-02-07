Play

While most YouTubers are racing to increase their subscriber count, one of them is taking his time to make sure everyone who subscribes to his channel is appreciated.

Nilson Izaias, an elderly YouTuber from Portugal, has managed to capture the internet’s attention by making videos thanking all of his subscribers. Izaias painstakingly wrote down all their names in a notebook and offered them his thanks by reading their names off a list.

At the time of writing, his channel had more than 2.7 million subscribers. So it is probably safe to say that he has quite a task ahead of him if he sticks to his plan of thanking all of them individually.

Needless to say, his subscriber count shot up after the gesture, leading him to make more thank you videos. In the other videos on his channel, Izaias talks about his love for his garden and slime-making.

