At this point, it seems like US President Donald Trump talks about building a wall along the country’s southern border in just about every speech he makes. But apparently, the Governor of the state of New Mexico has had enough.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released a video in which she ran through a series of walls, knocking them to the ground to show that it was necessary to “bust through some walls to make changes”.

“And here’s what I think of Trump’s wall,” she said before bursting through the final wall, which had a photo of Trump on it.

According to KRQE, the video was shot during her campaign in 2018, but was not released. However, following Trump’s comments on the border wall in his State of the Union address, she decided to make her feelings about the president’s pet project known.