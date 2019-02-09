Play

Service robots are fast becoming a part of everyday life by entering the workforce. In India, they’re making inroads into the restaurant business. A case in point: the Robot Restaurant chain in Chennai, which has now opened its second branch following the success of its first outlet.

Located in the Porur area, the restaurant, which serves Indo-Asian cuisine, has robot waiters that bring orders from the kitchen to the patrons’ table. According to ANI, they are also programmed to request someone to move out of their way if they are blocked. The robot at the reception can assist customers in English and Tamil.

NDTV reported that each robot cost Rs 5 lakh and is operated by trained staff members. “We are yet to name the robots.” said Kailash, the general manager of the restaurant, adding, “We will seek the names from the customers and also organise a naming ceremony.” He said that a Bengaluru branch is in the offing.