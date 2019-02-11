In an incident reported from Pennsylvania, a 15-year-old black female student was attacked by the security staff of the Hazleton Area School.

The video that was posted by a student of the school on Facebook (above) shows two officers pushing the student down to a table in the cafeteria while one officer pulls her hair. The students present can be seen protesting.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, superintendent of Hazleton Area School said that the students who were detained were involved in a larger altercation. In the beginning of the video, another female student can be seen being taken away by security staff.