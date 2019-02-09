Play

Customers at a Costco outlet in California’s Santa Cruz were taken by surprise when a flash mob broke into coordinated dance moves inside the store. It is hard to say how many of them recognised the song, though.

For, the group picked London Thumakda, from the 2014 Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Queen”. The dance, which was performed on February 2, was choreographed by Australian-origin Francesca McMillan for the “Around the World in 80 Dances” series.

The performance was so infectious that other shoppers joined in as well.

Putting the flash mob together was no easy matter. Here are some of the practice videos.

Play