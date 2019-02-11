Six-year-old Texas, USA resident Abigal Arias lived her dream of joining the police force when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer for the Freeport Police Department.

The “swearing wein” was attended by police officers and Abigal’s family. Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey presided over the ceremony.

According to the The Independent, Abigal has been diagnosed with stage four Wilm’s Tumour, which is a type of kidney cancer in children. Reportedly, she shared her desire of becoming a police officer with Garivey in December when they met during the “Pancakes with Santa” event.

Abigal was allowed to travel in a police car for the day she served as an officer.