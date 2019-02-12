Strong winds at the Heathrow Airport in London meant a British Airways plane had to struggle to make a safe landing.

The Hyderabad-London flight was seen bouncing on the tarmac before the pilot abandoned the attempt and went back up in the air. It circled the airport before safely landing the second time. It was due to land at 12.35pm local time on Friday, but arrived 18 minutes late after the aborted landing.

“Our highly skilled pilots regularly train to conduct the standard manoeuvre known as a ‘go around’,” A British Airways spokesperson said. “The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely.”

The winds were caused by Storm Erik, which battered Britain with winds speeds of up to 70 mph and heavy rain.