"We too have our puppets in media. There are two channels which runs any news as per our instructions. So we can't say that Media is against us," BJP MP @Swamy39 in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fsYzo6ebjE — Vivek Kulkarni (@Vivekjkulkarni) February 10, 2019

In a video posted on twitter by journalist Vivek Kulkarni, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy can be seen making claims that should have by now stirred a debate on the freedom of the press in this country.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Swamy said that some TV news channels in the country run updates according to the BJP’s wishes. “We have sycophants in the media,” he said casually.

The political inclinations of some news channels is not, well, news. But this assertion, coming from a Rajya Sabha member of the ruling party, should raise concerns.

Swamy, who is known not to toe the party line in all matters, added that he does not believe that the media is against the BJP.