A wedding party turned into a huge brawl at the Piccadily Hotel in west Delhi’s Janakpuri when the family of the groo attacked the staff and smashed crockery. The point of contention, according to the DCP of West Delhi, Monika Bhardwaj, was that the food served to the guests was cold.

However, according to The Hindustan Times, the general manager of the hotel, Rajesh Batla, said the fight broke out after the groom’s friends misbehaved with the female staff. Videos on Facebook showed people exchanging blows and knocking over furniture.

“The groom and his guests fled without even attending the wedding function,” Batla alleged. He added that four of his staff suffered head injuries. Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said they took preventive action and detained two guests and one waiter. “On Monday, the hotel authorities approached us with a written complaint,” she stated. “We are in the process of registering a first information report.”