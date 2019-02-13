Play

American singer and actor Lady Gaga won the Grammy Award in the best pop duo/group category for the song Shallow from her movie A Star Is Born, and she had a very important message to convey in her acceptance speech.

Speaking to an audience that primarily consisted of artists, Lady Gaga emphasised the need for the community to look after one another. She also said that she was proud to be a part of a film that addresses mental health issues.

Lady Gaga received the award for herself and on behalf of Bradley Cooper, who was attending the British Academy Film Award ceremony in London.