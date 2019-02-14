A panicked lioness charges through a crowd in Porbandar Gujarat. Experts described the situation as a “ticking time bomb” and said that it was the result of lions being forced to live in a human dominated landscape.



The relocation plan of lions to MP still on hold, as we speak pic.twitter.com/kRKFqLy2XU — Aniruddha Ghosal (@aniruddhg1) February 12, 2019

Residents of Madhavpur in Porbandar, Gujarat were left scrambling for safety when a lionesses charged through the village on Tuesday morning.

Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries when the panicked animal crossed paths with them. A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to questions about the effectiveness of the government’s conservation measures.

The Gir forest in Gujarat is the only place in the world where endangered Asiatic lions live in the wild. Some of the animals have left the protected forest areas due to an increase in their population, The Indian Express reported.

Deputy Conservator of Forests in Porbandar, Ishwar Rabari told The Quint that lions were a common sight in villages that lay close to the forest areas. “One of the injured was warned by the villagers not to get too curious about the lioness, but he didn’t pay heed and ventured out anyway,” he said. “He was caught in the path of the lioness while she was running back to the forest.”

Rabari added that the second injured person had been unaware that a lioness was in the area.