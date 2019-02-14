Ternyata penggunaan ular untuk interogasi orang Papua yang ditangkap cukup marak. Terakhir yang diketahui adalah terhadap Sam Lokon anggota KNPB. Video ini kabarnya di Wamena.



Snakes are reported being used against West Papuans for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/Rf72r9oJMO — Veronica Koman (@VeronicaKoman) February 8, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter by human rights lawyer Veronica Koman, an officer of the Indonesian police was captured threatening a man with a snake during an interrogation.

The man belonged to the eastern Papua region and the police suspected him of having stolen mobile phones, according to BBC News. The report added that the police threatened to put the snake “in the man’s mouth and down his trousers”. The suspect looks horrified at the proximity of the snake in the video and can be heard screaming with fear.

The video sparked outrage across the world. The Indonesian police reportedly apologised for the act, but maintained that although it was unprofessional, the snake was non-venomous and tame.