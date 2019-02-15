Play

Some things on earth are difficult to explain. Why, for instance, did a Chinese man throw his iPhone into a bear enclosure while trying to feed them?

The incident took place recently at the Yancheng Wildlife Park in China’s Jiangsu Province. A video posted by CGTN showed the man tossing his phone at two bears while walking past the enclosure. As it turned out, he was looking to throw apples and carrots and accidentally threw his phone instead.

One of the bears was picked it up in his mouth and walking away. It was later retrieved by the staff and handed over to the visitor but, the phone did not survive the fall.