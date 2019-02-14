The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO that works with the government on midday meal schemes, served their three billionth meal to school children on Monday. To mark the occasion, the organisation invited Prime Minister Modi to serve food to the children.

However, Modi’s delayed arrival at the event in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh led to a hilarious interaction. After he finally served the food, Modi addressed the children, beginning with an apology to a young boy. “Barah baje milna chahiye tha khaana. Der se aaya Pradhan Mantri, aapka khaana late ho gaya, haina? (The food should have been served at noon. Your lunch was delayed because of me, right?”) , he said.

Before the boy could respond, a girl sitting next to him jumped in and remarked, “Hum subah khaa ke aaye the (We ate in the morning and came)”, prompting laughter from Modi. He was not the only one to be won over by the remark. Many users shared their delight when the prime minister posted a video of the exchange on social media.