In a frightening video that is grabbing eyeballs on the internet, a four-year-old girl can be seen dangling from a building sign after falling off the roof of a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. The girl was rescued by the hospital staff who pulled her back to the terrace.

According to Bangkok Post, the girl’s shirt got stuck in the Thai alphabet letter tartao, which is a part of the name of the building. The sign is placed just a metre below the roof of the hospital.

Reportedly, the girl was in the hospital to visit her ailing father along with her relatives when she wandered off to play and reached the terrace.