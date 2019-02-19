An elephant herd is crossing National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal in Odisha bringing traffic to halt, but no one is complaining. The herd also makes sure that no member is left behind. @abaruah64 @YugaYatri @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/BW1MuUp1f1 — satyasundar barik (@satyabarik) February 17, 2019

According to a Down to Earth report, most elephant corridors in India are fragmented, making it difficult for the animals to travel from one part to another. There have been multiple instances of elephant-human conflict, resulting in loss of lives on both sides.

These conflict situations often take place on highways, but in a recent video posted on twitter, humans are seen waiting patiently to allow passage to a herd of elephants crossing the road.

The video was shot on National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal, Odisha. Traffic on both sides stopped to let the elephants to pass peacefully. It was only fair, though, that the humans gave elephants right of way, since the highway was built on land that was once a forest.