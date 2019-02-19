Play

The fan frenzy around Game of Thrones is at an all time high, with only a couple of months left for the premiere of the eighth and final season. Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel of the HBO show is making sure to acknowledge all the love it is receiving by releasing a fan anthem that featured tributes paid by fans across the world (video above).

Among the video clips included in the anthem is The Cure, composed by Sufiyan Malik, an 18-year-old musician from Kashmir. Malik, who plays the rabab, teamed up with pianist Hujat Kirmani and Zakir Bakshi, who plays the guitar and another traditional instrument, the no’t, to create an instrumental tribute to the show.

According to Screenrant, the video was filmed in the ski resort of Gulmarg, creating the perfect snowy backdrop. Various characters inspired by the characters in the show, like Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister, were seen in the video, embarking on a seemingly dangerous adventure.

Although the video was originally released almost a year ago, its place in the fan tribute video hall of fame has resurrected the buzz surrounding it, especially among fans of the show in India. Here’s the entire video in case you missed it.