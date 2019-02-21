Play

The Democratic representative for New York’s 14th district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has put forward a blueprint to combat climate change. This set of rules, called the Green New Deal (video above), has earned many fans in the United States, and not a few opponents.

The current US President Donald Trump refuses to believe that climate change is real. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how the US government reacts to a plan as ambitious as this.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, gave an ambiguous answer when asked about her views on the Green New Deal. She said that she hasn’t had a look at the proposal, but she welcomes the “enthusiasm”.

It is worth mentioning that Cortez and Pelosi have had an amicable relationship so far, but it has had its share of bumps. In November, Cortez took part in a climate change protest that was being held inside Pelosi’s office.

When asked about Pelosi’s comments, Cortez said that she does not consider them “dismissive”.

“Not gonna happen folks,” was President Trump’s response to the Green New Deal.

This is not the first time when President Trump has dismissed climate change. He has often tweeted that it is a hoax.

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Here’s what The Daily Show host Trevor Noah had to say about Cortez’s proposal.