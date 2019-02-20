A special message for some of our fellow passengers who travel in local trains without a ticket. Western Railway requests you to travel with an appropriate ticket, as travelling without a ticket is not only a punishable offence but is also a social crime. #TeraTimeAayega pic.twitter.com/Za1gBF6Kzu — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 15, 2019

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has provided a treasure chest of songs to be used for various purposes. After the BJP and the Congress fought a social media war by tweeting their respective versions of Azadi, Western Railway has now posted a rip-off of Apna time ayega.

Titled “Tera time ayega” (Your time will come), the song is a warning to people who travel in local trains without tickets. And while the Gully Boy song stars Murad, the protagonist of the movie played by Ranveer Singh, Western Railway’s video stars the ticket checker (TC).

Travelling without tickets is not uncommon in local trains, where the checks are not very stringent.