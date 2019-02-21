In a twist on the Hollywood film Snakes on a Plane, passengers on a Lion Air flight were sent running when one of them found a scorpion in the overhead baggage compartment.

The flight had landed in Jakarta, Indonesia when a woman opened the compartment to take out her luggage and noticed the 12-inch-long creature. She screamed in terror, alerting the other passengers who scrambled for the exit.

Pictures and video of the scorpion crawling its way around were posted on social media. The cabin crew rushed to find the source of the commotion and began searching for the creature, but it had already disappeared into the plane’s roof.

According to the Daily Mail, a statement by Lion Air said the plane had been sprayed a week earlier. “From the observations according to the photograph and video, the animal resembles a spider,” spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said. “Ground service officers and technicians immediately carried out an in-depth search and thorough handling of the aircraft after the passengers and cargo were removed, but no animals were found,” he added.