The 12th edition of the biennial air show Aero India 2019 was kicked off in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the show will go on for five days. The lineup boasts of 61 aircraft from India, France, and the United States.

On day one, various planes, including the F-16 and the Rafale (video above), put up a show for the audience.

Here is a video of the F-16 aircraft performing aerobatics.

Sarang, the helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force flying HAL Dhruv helicopters also showed off some mid-air moves.

The French Airbus 330-900 was on flying display on day one.

The Indian Su 30MKi and the LCH (light combat aircraft) performed aerial manoeuvres for the audience.