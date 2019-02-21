Watch: A man auto-tuned his cat's incessant mewing and turned it into an internet sensation
Elton the cat might possibly have started a new genre of music.
First, it was human musicians who shot to fame on the internet. Now, it’s a cat.
Elton got his big break when his owner Joaquin Baldwin, tired of the feline’s nonstop mewing, recorded it, set it to an auto-tune and posted the video on twitter. The internet took it from there and made Elton an overnight singing sensation.
A feature animation layout artist at Disney, Baldwin used the Voloco app for this artistry. So if you happen to own a cat, you now know what to do the next time it doesn’t stop mewing.