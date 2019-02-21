Autotuned the cat because he won't shut up in the mornings. I don't know how this helps but I did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/JjOrSttEak — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

First, it was human musicians who shot to fame on the internet. Now, it’s a cat.

Elton got his big break when his owner Joaquin Baldwin, tired of the feline’s nonstop mewing, recorded it, set it to an auto-tune and posted the video on twitter. The internet took it from there and made Elton an overnight singing sensation.

A feature animation layout artist at Disney, Baldwin used the Voloco app for this artistry. So if you happen to own a cat, you now know what to do the next time it doesn’t stop mewing.