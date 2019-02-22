A four-year-old boy did not let the fact that he has a spinal condition get in the way of having fun like other children his age.

Wyatt Burggraff, who has spinal bifida – a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly – was seen in a video jumping on a trampoline while sitting in his wheelchair.

The video was taken at the TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics, a gym in North Dakota, USA that operated as a non-profit organisation. So infectious was his joy during the activity that it has now been viewed millions of times across the world.

Wyatt’s coach Nate Hendrickson told the Press Association, “When Wyatt first came he was really nervous and anxious about any fast movements. Even turning on his wheelchair too fast was too much. This is the culmination of many different repetitions and exercises.”

The boy’s father Eric Burggraff said the family had decided to take him to the gym to build his confidence as well as his physical strength. “With assistance he’ll climb on the rock climbing wall now and before he wouldn’t even touch it. It’s been fun to see him gain in confidence,” he added.