Play

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has long been in the news for spreading awareness about climate change. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, he talked about the challenges of greenhouse gas emissions beyond electricity.

Using toys, Gates explained how adopting renewable sources of energy reduces the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, but that’s only a little part of the problem. He attempted to draw attention to greenhouse gases emitted by the manufacturing sector. “The number of buildings in the world is going to double by 2060,” Gates warned.

Climate change finds significant mention in Bill and Melinda Gates’ Annual Letter 2019. Maybe more people will pay attention now.