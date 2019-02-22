Absolutely amazing experience yesterday at @DartmoorZoo with my wife! Tug of war with a 🦁 and yeh we lost 🙈 lol!#DartmoorZoo #Lion #TugOfWar pic.twitter.com/pkwqgxlSmL — Jay (@jayalex87) February 17, 2019

A zoo in the United Kingdom is under fire for letting visitors play tug-of-war with tigers and lions for a fee of £15 pounds.

Dartmoor zoo near Plymouth in south-west England allows as many as eight people to pull on a rope, the other end of which is attached to a slab of meat the animal is holding in its mouth. Videos online showed many visitors taking part in the “game” that reportedly began this month.

According to The Guardian, animal rights activists condemned the zoo and more than 2,000 people signed a petition calling on them to end the “cruel” activity. The zoo, however, argued that it helped keep the male tiger, Dragan, and African lion, Jasiri, fit.

“The zoo is a charity and money raised from participation in the experience goes toward the zoo’s conservation, education and research efforts to improve captive animal management and protect wild habitats that are being destroyed or lost,” a spokeswoman said.