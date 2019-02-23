Play

CCTV footage from an Airbnb property in Dekalb county of United State’s Georgia has shown renters stealing a flat screen television and other items.

Luke and Rob had rented out their property to four guests for a three-night stay that totalled $835 in charges, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Reportedly, one of the suspects has been identified as Brian Williams.

In the video, suspects can be seen making multiple trips between the house and a car parked outside.

According to reports, other items that were stolen included toiletries, bed sheets, quilts, a hand-held vacuum and a grill. The renters allegedly left behind a mess consisting of food containers and liquor bottles.