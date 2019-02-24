In Florida’s Everglades National Park, two of nature’s fiercest predators faced off to determine – well, it was not exactly clear what they were fighting for.

An alligator and a python battled it out at the Shark Valley Visitor Centre and a video of the vicious fight was posted on Facebook by Rich Kruger. Be warned, though, it is not for the faint-hearted.

The alligator emerged the winner by devouring the 10-foot-long snake. “Every day you go here, you see something new,” Kruger told Fox News. “It’s amazing.”