This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution -- with smugness + disrespect.



This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

Ahead of a vote in the United States Senate on the Green New Deal, senators are still divided over the support for the ambitious package of proposals to fight global climate change.

A group of children tried to convince one of the senators who is not in favour of the bill, Senator Dianne Feinstein of the Democratic Party, to vote for it. But Feinstein had a less than warm response to the heartfelt plea.

About 15 middle school and high school students in the San Francisco Bay area met the senator with their request on Friday. The senator all but dismissed them, with a speech about how there was no way to pay for the deal. The group, Sunrise Movement, posted a video of the incident that has since gone viral.

The tense exchange drew criticism for the lawmaker for not taking the children’s valid concerns seriously. She then issued a statement saying, “I want the children to know they were heard loud and clear. I have been and remain committed to doing everything I can to enact real, meaningful climate change legislation.”