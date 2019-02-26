Play

Taking a break from its usual in-depth discussion on politics, John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight took on an unexpected industry – of so-called psychics.

Right off the bat, Oliver made it clear that he does not believe psychics, but he did not want dismiss them as a joke either because of the number of people who believed in them. What he does believe in is making fun of them and debunking their predictions.

He had two theories about the psychics’ techniques – “cold readings” and “hot readings” – so that they could make it seem like they had the ability to talk to the deceased. Watch out for the hilarious clips of psychics in action he uses to prove his point.