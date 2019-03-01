The world needs to hear your story. That’s the message I had for the students at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona—one of the brightest, most resilient, most inspiring groups I’ve met. I have a feeling we’ll hear more from them in the years ahead. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ogMkV6UytG — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2019

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama surprised a group of students at the Huhugam Heritage Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA earlier in February. She was there as part of her book tour for her recent memoir, Becoming.

Obama joined the Gila River Indian community governor Stephen Roe Lewis, who was holding a session with a handful of students. During the time she spent with the students, she urged them to share their stories because that’s what is unique to every one. She also called this bunch of students “one of the brightest, most resilient, most inspiring groups” she had ever met.