UK Prime Minister Theresa May took a break from negotiations at the EU-Arab League summit in Egypt to accept a friendly challenge to a game of pool from the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

But May’s chances of winning against Conte may have been slightly hampered by the fact that she is not very good at the game, and asked for a lesson from her Italian counterpart. “I’ll have a lot of support but I’ll be hopeless,” she said.

Conte posted a video of himself chalking the cue for May before her chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, stepped in to show her how to strike the ball.

The video ends before we can see whether all that training paid off and if May was able to pocket a ball. She did, however, seem to have a good laugh about the game and so did twitter, but at her expense.

There was no dearth of jokes comparing awkward performance at the table with her struggle to get a Brexit deal through parliament. Some even expressed their anger over her indulging in recreation during a crucial time for the UK.

I just witnessed something I never thought possible - which is @theresa_may playing pool against the Italian premier Giuseppe Conte. The PM has definitely shed inhibitions in pursuit of a backstop change, though I pray to god she didn’t wager our Brexit future on the game... — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 24, 2019

Time to add “playing pool” to the list of things that Theresa May can’t do... alongside dancing and negotiating #Brexit. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Fa0qk6Bdw3 — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) February 25, 2019

She's about as good at pool as she is at politics. — BeldamLascar (@BeldamLascar) February 24, 2019

I bet she delayed taking her next shot for 2 weeks. — Joe Crombie (@JoeCrombie4) February 24, 2019