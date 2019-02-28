Play

Multi-agency rescue workers in a German town were summoned to tackle an incident involving a rodent. Rescue teams in Bensheim had to pull out a plump rat that needed help after getting stuck in a manhole cover.

According to DW News, the male rat was said to have had too much “Winterspeck” – which translates to “winter bacon” or “winter fat” – and could not squeeze through the small hole in the cover. It took a team of eight people, including firefighters and animal rescue workers, to lift the cover and pull the rat to safety.

It escaped unhurt and was released, the BBC reported. The animal rescue group Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar posted pictures of the rescue on Facebook as well as a shortened video of the 25-minute-long rescue operation (above).