Play

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday met in Hanoi, Vietnam for a second summit on denuclearisation. They had earlier met in Singapore at a historic summit in June 2018.

Trump and Kim had a one-on-one interaction on the first day of the summit, where they posed for photographs and said that they were hoping for positive outcomes from the summit. The meeting was followed by dinner. The Singapore summit looked promising but did not really yield any conclusions. Trump said that the biggest progress they made in the first summit was their relationship. He also commended North Korea on its “tremendous economic potential”.

Trump and Kim, however, did not address questions from the press.

Play

The two leaders are scheduled to hold more meetings on Thursday and reach a conclusion towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.