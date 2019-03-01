Play

United States President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and fixer gave a damning testimony before the US House of Representatives committee, calling him a “racist” and a “conman.”

Late-night hosts on television predictably wasted no time ripping apart both Cohen and Trump based on the testimony. Seth Meyers dedicated a 15-minute long “Closer Look” segment (above) to “one of the most eventful days of the Trump presidency.” He mocked the Republican members of the Congress for trying to intimidate Cohen and their unpreparedness during the hearing.

Over at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the real reason black people would not vote for Trump was not because they were “too stupid” like the president claimed but because of his “trash-ass weave.”

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon came up with a hilarious list of other expenses for which Trump wrote cheques to Cohen, apart from the hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Conan O’Brien picked on the coverage of the testimony by NBC, which displayed fact boxes whenever a member of Congress was speaking.