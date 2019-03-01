A fierce storm battered through Malta over the last weekend with wind speeds touching 133 kilometre per hour according to Accuweather. The storm was so fierce that it threw up live fish on the streets, with rough seas and the gale combining to cause the unusual phenomenon.

Rene Rossignaud posted a video on Facebook with the caption “just fishing”. In the video, a fish can be seen on the windshield of Rossignaud’s vehicle.

Rossignaud posted another video where men can be seen picking fish from the street while waves crash on the street. The government of Malta had issued a warning of “high threat to life and property” before the storm.