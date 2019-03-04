Caught on cam: Business jet overshoots runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport



READ MORE: https://t.co/h4vKKoIg7G pic.twitter.com/Jf2TZAFn95 — RT (@RT_com) February 27, 2019

A business jet flying from Baku in Azerbaijan to Moscow in Russia overshot the runway during landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport. According to RT, the aircraft had five people onboard, including three passengers and two crew members.

It’s not clear what caused the incident, but reportedly, it’s possible that the incident occurred due to ice on the runway. One of the runways of the airport was closed after the incident, and 15 flights had to be cancelled. Sheremetyevo Airport is the busiest airport of Russia.