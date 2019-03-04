Watch: Business jet overshoots runway in Moscow, all passengers safe
The incident happened while the jet attempted landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport.
A business jet flying from Baku in Azerbaijan to Moscow in Russia overshot the runway during landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport. According to RT, the aircraft had five people onboard, including three passengers and two crew members.
It’s not clear what caused the incident, but reportedly, it’s possible that the incident occurred due to ice on the runway. One of the runways of the airport was closed after the incident, and 15 flights had to be cancelled. Sheremetyevo Airport is the busiest airport of Russia.