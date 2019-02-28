The devastating fire that broke out in the 87,000-hectare Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka on February 21 was finally put out on February 26 with the assistance of Indian Air Force helicopters.

Visuals shared by IAF helicopter engaged to fight fire in Bandipur pic.twitter.com/qDlWvWHuht — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) February 25, 2019

@AskYourCM @hd_kumaraswamy @CMofKarnataka was at Bandipur on For Safari trip , it was cancelled because of fire incident at forest ! We were not worried for the cancellation but got hurt ☹️ for this fire which not controlled and made whole forest like Ash desert !! pic.twitter.com/CCnBUVOQDt — Puneeth (@puneethbcb) February 25, 2019

Sridhar Punatti, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, told The News Minute, “According to satellite imagery, it is estimated that high intensity fire has affected 500 hectares mostly in the hillside of Gopalaswamy Betta and the rest of it is mostly low-intensity fire.” A spokesperson tweeted that 19,000 litres of water were sprayed on the fire on Tuesday.

Forest fire continues to wreak havoc at Bandipur forest in Karnataka. Around 600 fire fighters have been pressed into action to douse the fire. The forest fire that was reported five days ago hasn't been contained till day. @satishjarkiholi @hdk @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/qAaLO97a9g — Karthik K (@Karthik_K_94) February 25, 2019

#BandipurForestFire update

Bambi bucket operations continue. 7 sorties and 19k ltrs sprayed today. Heli on standby at Mysore. No further tasking by state govt since 1200hrs.@nsitharaman @DefenceMinIndia @CMofKarnataka @SpokespersonMoD @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/P9EinWxXLs — PRO Defence Bengaluru (@Prodef_blr) February 26, 2019

Official sources have claimed that nearly 2,000 hectares of forest land was harmed in the fire, while independent sources quoted a much higher figure. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had on Monday sought the help of Air Force in efforts to douse the fire after reviewing the firefighting and rescue operations. The worst-affected areas are Gopalaswamy Betta, Bandipur and Kundakere ranges in Chamrajanagar district of Karnataka.

Scary video of forest fire posted by activist. Place: GS Betta, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Time: Around 3pm today pic.twitter.com/AGZHLH03gi — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) February 24, 2019

More than 8000 hectares of forests area have been burnt in #Bandipur forest. This is a huge tragedy for Karnataka.



The state lacks all modern equipment to battle forest fire & it's time govt funds purchase of these equipment.@hd_kumaraswamy should immediately look into this pic.twitter.com/4DNsqSXMy8 — Arvind Limbavali (@bjparvind) February 25, 2019

Every year at this time hundreds & thousands of animals, birds & millions of insects would be burnt alive alongwith millions of plants & trees all over India. #Bandipur pic.twitter.com/AVDsH9rOru — Avni The Tigress (@letavnilive) February 23, 2019

C Jayaram, principal chief conservator of forests, claimed the forest fire was man-made. “Someone has set a dung fire and the culprit has been identified and police will nab him soon,” he said.