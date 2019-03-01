The flip at 1:03 will have you SHOOK!



See more epic performances on the #WorldofDance premiere TUESDAY 9/8c on @NBC. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y87DQkDE7p — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) February 25, 2019

After years honing their dance skills in the lanes of Mumbai’s Nalla Sopara, a Mumbai hip-hop dance group took to an international stage to show off their talent leaving judges and audiences awestruck.

The dancers of Kings United appeared on the American dance reality show World of Dance and put up a dynamic show for the panel of judges, which consisted of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, and dancer Derek Hough. In fact, the judges were so impressed that they threw their shoes at the performers as a mark of respect.

That’s how you open a show!!! Also @JLo shoe is worth 1 million dollars , so you can prob just take that and call it a day. pic.twitter.com/T3RfSeQgKO — Derek Hough (@derekhough) February 27, 2019

The routine was set to the song Dhakka Laga Bhukka from the Bollywood film Yuva. A video of the performance was posted on the show’s official twitter page and by the composer of the song, AR Rahman.

It's nice to relive "Dhakka Laga Bukka" through such a powerful performance. All the best @kingsunitedcrew and #WorldofDance https://t.co/6Pl06dH7Ca — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 26, 2019

The group was also the first from India to win a bronze medal at World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in 2015.