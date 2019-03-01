Watch: Mumbai hip-hop dance group Kings United makes a mark on the 'World Dance Show’ stage
The group received a standing ovation from Jennifer Lopez and the other judges on the reality show.
After years honing their dance skills in the lanes of Mumbai’s Nalla Sopara, a Mumbai hip-hop dance group took to an international stage to show off their talent leaving judges and audiences awestruck.
The dancers of Kings United appeared on the American dance reality show World of Dance and put up a dynamic show for the panel of judges, which consisted of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, and dancer Derek Hough. In fact, the judges were so impressed that they threw their shoes at the performers as a mark of respect.
The routine was set to the song Dhakka Laga Bhukka from the Bollywood film Yuva. A video of the performance was posted on the show’s official twitter page and by the composer of the song, AR Rahman.
The group was also the first from India to win a bronze medal at World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in 2015.