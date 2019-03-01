@RailMinIndia @gmeastcoastrly @agm_ecor @eastcoastrail @drmwat_ecor @DRMKhurdaroad Historic moment for SBP Div, PYTHON Rake running https://t.co/f9uB3259Ri improve mobility over NI section of DJX and KHPL, 3 rakes were amalgamated and run as single rake between GBQ AND LSX 82 km pic.twitter.com/DX3XTiDear — DRM Sambalpur (@drmsambalpur) February 25, 2019

Watching a freight train of average length rumble past is often an unending experience (especially if you are waiting at a level-crossing). So imagine watching a train almost three times as long.

Two kilometres. That is the length of a new train which went on its first trial run in Odisha. With the aim of minimising man power and making path utilisation more economic, the East Coast Railway combined three rakes (a group of freight wagons or passenger coaches coupled together) into a single train, running it between Godbhaga and Balangir Stations in Sambalpur Railway Division.

According to Kalinga TV, the train, called Python Rake, comprised 147 wagons, three guard vans and four engines. The first rake of 45 flat wagons, and the second and the third rakes of 51 wagons each, were loaded with containers bound for Visakhapatnam port.

A video (above) of the experimental train was posted on the twitter account of the Divisional Railway Manager of Saharanpur.