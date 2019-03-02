Watch: Uttar Pradesh government parades over 500 shuttle buses in a row to claim a world record
The UP government feat seems to have broken a 2010 record for 390 buses held by the UAE.
The Uttar Pradesh government recently paraded 503 shuttle buses in a row, stretching from Sahason to Nawabganj on NH19. The feat earned the organisers Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran a world record.
The previous 2010 record was held by the UAE for lining up 390 school buses on the Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway, starting from Al Saadiyat Island up to Yas Island.
The file of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses, stretching eight kilometres, covered a distance of 3.2 kilometres.
According to a report in The Times of India, 510 buses were initially supposed to participate, but seven buses failed to fulfil the norms.