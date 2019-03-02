UP govt attempts to create a unique world record. Longest parade of 500 shuttle buses being held today at Prayagraj to beat the record of Abu Dhabi which holds the record of parading 390 public buses at once. pic.twitter.com/v2ndAJCgIn — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 28, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh government recently paraded 503 shuttle buses in a row, stretching from Sahason to Nawabganj on NH19. The feat earned the organisers Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran a world record.

The previous 2010 record was held by the UAE for lining up 390 school buses on the Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway, starting from Al Saadiyat Island up to Yas Island.

The file of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses, stretching eight kilometres, covered a distance of 3.2 kilometres.

According to a report in The Times of India, 510 buses were initially supposed to participate, but seven buses failed to fulfil the norms.