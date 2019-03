Play

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. So after spending several consecutive weeks on top of the music charts, Ariana Grande’s ode to retail therapy, 7 Rings, has also given way to some hilarious parodies.

Of course, the lyrics and tune of 7 Rings riff on the classic My Favourite Things from The Sound Of Music. Using this connection between Grande’s hit and the Julie Andrews number, actress Julia Aks came up with a parody of her own.

Aks combined the trap beat and lyrics of 7 Things with the look of My Favourite Things to create a cover that is, well, the best of both worlds. She chanelled her inner Maria von Trapp – the character played by Andrews in the film – and starred in an “almost” shot-for-shot” remake of Grande’s video.

Needless to say, it soon went viral and managed to capture the attention of Grande herself, who posted it on her Instagram page.

Here are the original versions of 7 Things and My Favourite Things.

