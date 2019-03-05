Play

Southern California is currently relishing super bloom 2019 – a natural phenomenon that has resulted in an explosion of wild poppies in the area. The hills of southern California are covered with the bright golden and orange-yellow flowers, making the area a tourist attraction. The Californian town of Lake Elsinore, which usually has a population of less than 70,000, is attracting tourists for this extremely “Instagrammable” event.

Super blooms generally occur once in a decade, but this is the second one in quick succession after the 2017 edition. Reportedly, the massive wildfire of 2018 cleared the undergrowth in the area, paving the way for the super bloom. Heavy winter rains assisted the second super bloom in recent years.

The local officials this year have launched a campaign called “preserve while you observe”, where they are encouraging tourists to soak in the beauty without destroying the aesthetic value of the phenomenon. Tourists are being encouraged to stay on designated trails and not walk on the flowers.

The super bloom of 2017 acquired proportions that made it visible from space.