The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held no later than May 2019. While India’s universal adult franchise allows citizens of age 18 years or over to vote, children of the country also have certain hopes and demands despite not having a vote.

In a video tweeted by Unicef India, a child named Shahid talks about his expectations from the government that will assume office after the elections. Shahid says that he expects the government to organise karate classes and provide clean drinking water in all schools, and that there should be a school within two kilometres of every village.