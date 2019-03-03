At just 13, musician Lydian Nadhaswaram is fast becoming a star performer. After stunning everyone with his performance on “The World’s Best” – he played Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Flight of the Bumblebee at unimaginably high speeds – the piano prodigy from Chennai made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to play Mozart blindfolded.

During his chat with DeGenerers, the host of the show, Nadhaswaram said he could play two pianos at the same time – and different tunes at that. “So, it’s like, for example in my left hand I can play Mission Impossible, and on my right hand, I can play Harry Potter simultaneously,” he said.

He went on to leave the audience awestruck with his rendition of Mozart’s Turkish March, a video of which was posted by DeGeneres on Facebook. “Lydian is only 13 years old, and he can play Mozart blindfolded. I’m 61 and I can’t spell Mozart blindfolded,” she wrote.