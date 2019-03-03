The internet is now home to several challenges – some fun, some dangerous and some that are just weird. The latest of the challenges, the “Cheesed Challenge” aka “Cheese Challenge” definitely falls into the last category.

Parents and older siblings all over the world have begun posting videos of themselves flinging cheese slices at children in their homes. The challenge seemed to have begun when a twitter user, yungholmes VE, uploaded a video in which a piece of cheese was thrown at a boy who was crying.

Although that particular video was taken down later, others took a cue, with the result that we now have a series of videos in which younger children and even pets are getting “cheesed” on camera.