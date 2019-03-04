Trans-Siberian train narrowly escapes inferno of raging wildfire https://t.co/RlZ53VPqqb pic.twitter.com/4ft8TWcQTc — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2019

The far-east of Russian is reeling under a spate of wildfires owing to an unusual lack of snow and higher-than-normal temperatures since early 2019. The phenomenon caused the iconic Trans-Siberian train to pass through a raging inferno, several videos of which were posted on social media.

The Trans-Siberian Railway, running between Russia’s capital Moscow to Vladivostok, is the longest railway line in the world. According to the Siberian Times, the fire between the Guberovo and Lastochka stations on the route was so strong that the train was completely engulfed in smoke.

In 2019 alone, Russian wildfires have affected 77,000 hectares of forest land. According to RT, more than 13,000 fire-fighting personnel have been deployed to handle the situation.