Remember the artificial intelligence news anchors that China introduced last year? Well, they now have a female counterpart.

The country’s state news agency, Xinhua’s latest anchor mimics human mannerisms and facial expressions and has the appearance of a human woman. Named Xin Xiaomeng, the newscaster is modelled after real life Xinhua news anchor Qu Meng, Reuters reported. It made its debut by presenting a story about an annual parliamentary in Beijing. Xin Xiaomeng was developed jointly by the tech firm Sogou and Xinhua.

The news agency had displayed the two male AI anchors in November at the World Internet Conference, as a part of China’s effort to advance usage of AI technology.