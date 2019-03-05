More storm damage... about to totally dark, I still hear helicopters and emergency sirens. #tornado in Bearegard pic.twitter.com/nWm1bRNeHW — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

At least three tornadoes caused massive destruction in the southern US state of Alabama, killing at least 23 people in Lee County and uprooting trees and property.

Search and rescue efforts continued throughout Monday and the death toll is expected to rise. The Lee county coroner, Bill Harris, said there were children among the dead. According to The Guardian, “several people” were still unaccounted for in the community of Beauregard, which bore the brunt of the tornadoes that were accompanied by winds estimated at between 218 kmph (136 mph) and 265.5 kmph (165 mph).

Videos shared by people on the ground showed houses razed to their foundations and debris scattered everywhere. The surviving residents said they had less than five minutes warning before the tornadoes struck.

This was by far the hardest hit area on our road, Capps’ (Of the local famous Capps Sausage) house in the distance looks destroyed, cars are flipped, every tree in this swath is gone. #Tornado in Beauregard. @spann pic.twitter.com/UkgRiIwyVH — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

My hometown got hit by a MASSIVE tornado earlier. Please keep Lee County, Alabama in your prayers. There are multiple fatalities and more injuries than they can count. Damage covers a large area and lot of families looking for missing family members. pic.twitter.com/qZAYdZFTWz — Joshua Miller (@JoshuaDairen) March 4, 2019

@spann Tornado moving across Smiths Station Alabama pic.twitter.com/VVlFuBiS7k — Chris Cannon (@CCannonforAU) March 3, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been “to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes”.