Journos should note down this rule of #NewIndia

Even a valid question to a senior mantri - put forward in a respectful manner - will be responded with personal barbs / name calling / ridicule etc.

Wonder how @rahulkanwal kept his cool#respect

Full Vid- https://t.co/sYZZXB6W8V pic.twitter.com/zkKO0hzntg — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 4, 2019

Piyush Goyal, Union minister for Railways and Coal, has drawn criticism for his combative response to a question about India’s air strikes in the Balakot area of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During a one-on-one session with journalist Rahul Kanwal at the India Today Conclave on Friday, Goyal was asked if the international media’s narrative that the Indian Air Force missed its targets and dropped bombs in a forest rather than Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps puts pressure on India to prove that its operation was successful.

Instead of answering, Goyal asked Kanwal if he is a “part of the narrative that is trying to belittle our armed forces”. Questioning his trust in the armed forces for even posing the question, the agitated minister called it a “matter of shame”.

After several similar barbs by Goyal, Kanwal hit back saying, “Neither me, nor anyone sitting here needs any lesson in nationalism or patriotism from you or anyone else,” eliciting applause from the audience.

Goyal’s reaction led many journalists to question why asking a straightforward question was considered belittlement of the country and its armed forces, while praising Kanwal for his response and composure.

While journalists have been hearing this tone from ministers for some time now, who want to equate all questions to govt as a questioning of nationhood and armed forces, refreshing to hear the cool headed response from @rahulkanwal #nomorepatriotismcertificates https://t.co/MgViwzbjMu — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) March 5, 2019

Whoa! Is this really an official rule in #NewIndia? Asking polite questions to those in power is “flirting with sedition”? When did that happen? @rahulkanwal https://t.co/qSbm4DbqKv — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 5, 2019

Firm questioning by @rahulkanwal, amidst ridiculous waffling and attempted rabble rousing by a senior Cabinet Minister. Audience applauds his answer to the minister: "Neither me nor anybody else wants any lesson in nationalism from you..." Rare. Watch.https://t.co/dE1cwko5ul — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) March 5, 2019

Even if @rahulkanwal was not the son of a decorated army officer and military expert, his questions are valid. His job is to ask questions. In a democracy, if a journalist can't ask questions of a person in power, then are we a democracy?



Larger questions at play here. https://t.co/vVIkAxhMcG — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) March 5, 2019

Other journalists, however, called out the role of anchors like Kanwal in fostering an environment where such attacks and accusations of being “anti-national” by politicians have become commonplace.

Everyone is applauding @rahulkanwal , I do too. However a politician insulting a senior journalist would've never happened if these very journalists had called out these politicians when they called student activists,minorities,intellectuals anti-national.pic.twitter.com/I4d0ip1CmU — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 5, 2019

piyush goel's father collected/stored money for the bjp, so does he. his projection as someone who has every had any concern for the 'nation' has been made possible by anchors like "Rahul Kanwal" not doing there job. now it comes back to bite them. made for each other actually — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) March 5, 2019

You can watch the full video of the interview here: